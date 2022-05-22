Deadly Gas, Don't Inhale: Note Left Behind By Woman, 2 Daughters Found Dead In Delhi Flat

A 54-year-old woman and her two daughters died after inhaling toxic fumes from an angithi inside their home. The incident took place on Saturday evening in the Vasant Vihar area, Delhi. Police believe it was a triple suicide and suspect that the three died of suffocation. The police also recovered a suicide note. The woman has been identified as Manju and her daughters Anshika and Anku.

The suicide note in English read. "Too much deadly gas, do not light matches or lighters after opening the door, the house is filled with very dangerous poisonous gas."

Deputy commissioner of police (south-west) Manoj C said, "The police control room received a call at 8:55 pm that the residents of a house were not opening the door, and that it was locked from inside."

After receiving the information, the SHO and other staff reached the spot. They broke open the door and they found three dead bodies on the bed.

DCP further stated that, "The police found that the knob of a gas cylinder was left open, and also recovered an alleged suicide note. They also found that three small scented candles were kept in the room. It is suspected that they died due to suffocation."

In the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the husband of the woman died due to COVID in April last year and the family was struggling with depression. The DCP also said that the woman was suffering from some disease as reported by locals.

