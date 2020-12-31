Deadline For Filing ITR 2020 Income Tax Returns Extended Till January 10

NEW DELHI: The Central Government has further extended the deadline to file the income tax return (ITR) for individual taxpayers till 10th January 2021 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The deadline for filing ITR for the financial year 2019-20 by companies has also been extended till 15th February 2021, it stated in a release.



The Income Tax department said, the decision has been taken in view of the continued challenges faced by taxpayers in meeting statutory compliances due to Covid-19 outbreak.



The due date for filing income tax return by individuals and companies was December 31st, 2020, and January 31st, 2021 earlier. This is the third time that the Income Tax department has extended the return filing deadline.



Also, the due date for filing declaration under Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme has been extended to 31st January, 2021. The date for passing of orders under Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme has been extended to 31st January, 2021. The date for passing of order or issuance of notice by the authorities under the Direct Taxes and Benami Acts has also been extended to 31st March, 2021.



In order to provide relief for the third time to small and middle class taxpayers in the matter of payment of self-assessment tax, the due date for payment of self-assessment tax date has been extended.



The Government has also extended the due date of furnishing of annual return under Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 for the financial year 2019-20 by 2 months to 28 February, 2021.