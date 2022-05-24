Fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim is in Pakistan and under the shelter of Pak administration, his nephew Alishah Parkar told the Enforcement Directorate officials, reported news agency ANI. It may be recalled Dawood Ibrahim is a UN-designated global terror financer.

Alishah — son of his sister Haseena Parkar, who died in 2014 after suffering a heart attack — was questioned by the ED officials in a money laundering case lodged against Dawood and and his associates in Mumbai on Monday. He admitted Dawood is in Pakistan when the officials grilled him about the gang’s activity in the maximum city and other parts of the country.

He told the financial probe agency that Dawood Ibrahim had fled India around 1986 and he and his family members are not in contact with Dawood. Alishah added he was not born when his don uncle left the country. Although, Mehjabin, the wife of Dawood, calls his wife and sisters during festivals.

“Dawood Ibrahim is my maternal uncle and he used to live on the fourth floor of the Dambarwala building in south Mumbai till 1986. I have heard from various sources and relatives that Dawood Ibrahim is in Karachi,” Alishah said in his statement.

Meanwhile, another team of the ED officials are questioning Alishah’s other uncle Iqbal Kaskar separately about Dawood’s investments. Earlier, Mumbai police had charged Alishah’s mother Haseen Parler with extortion for allegedly threatening a builder.