Darbhanga Blast: Terrorists Made Family Believe They Were RAW Agents

NIA arrested Mohammad Nasir Malik and his brother Imran Khan in connection with the Darbhanga railway station blast case. Salim recruited them in the terror attack. Malik and Imran Khan made their family members believe that they were recruited as RAW agents. The family members said that they used to talk over the phone continuously. When parents questioned about this, they told them that they had given a task and were working on it.

Their father Mohammad Musa Khan is said to be an ex-serviceman and participated in the Indo-China war in 1962. He said that he was not able to digest the news. He said that Nasir Malik told him that he was going to Pakistan in 2012 as a Raw agent. NIA officials said that they received training from LeT handlers led by one Iqbal Kana alias Asif in fabrication of IEDs from locally available chemicals. After training for four years in Pakistan, they went to Dubai in 2016.

NIA spokesperson Jaya Roy said in a statement - "The arrested accused met at the residence of Haji Saleem in February 2021 and finalized the plan of planting an IED in a moving train so casualties and extensive damage to property can be caused. Saleem is a close associate of Pakistan based LeT operative Iqbal Kana and was acting as a key intermediary between Iqbal Kana and the arrested accused. He was also involved in channelling funds sent by Iqbal kana that were used in executing the terror act."

For further investigation, NIA took Mohammad Kafeel, an accused in the Darbhanga blast case to New Delhi. The other two accused, Nasir Khan and Imran Malik, were sent to New Delhi on Saturday evening.