Dalit MLA Marries Missing Brahmin Girl, Father Tries To Immolate Self

Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi MLA A Prabhu has created a sensation of sorts when he almost took away a girl from her home and married her. Prabhu, a Dalit and an AIADMK MLA, claims he has never abducted the girl and added that both were in love for the last four months.

The 36-year-old MLA is a Dalit, while his wife is a Brahmin. The girl’s father, a temple priest, has lodged a complaint with the police stating that she has been missing from her home since October 1. However on October 6, the MLA organized a press meeting and said that he was in love with the birl and both had decided to marry. He said he had not abducted the girl and that she came on own volition. He said he sought permission from her parents to marry her, but they refused.

The girl, identified as Saundarya, 19, was present at the press conference, but did not utter a word. Even as the press meet was going on, Saundarya’s father barged into the room and tried to set himself on fire by dousing himself in kerosene. The police stopped him and took him into custody.