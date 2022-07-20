Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Minister of State (MoS) for Jal Shakti department Dinesh Khatik on Wednesday resigned from the Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state, saying officials have been ignoring his orders.

Khatik, who represents Hastinapur Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh, expressed his desire to resign through a letter addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. However, there was no confirmation of the resignation from the Yogi government. Alleging corruption in his Jal Shakti department and claiming the officials of his department have been ignoring him, Khatik shot off a letter to the Union Home Minister, a copy of which has since gone viral on social media.

UP minister Dinesh Khatik. As rumours of his resignation have been doing rounds, the minister refused to speak to the media. Almost crushed Bharat Samachar reporter @hindipatrakar hand in the car door. pic.twitter.com/Y9XOHR7KxA — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 20, 2022

Khatik also claimed in his letter that he was not assigned any work for 100 days while adding that department officials were not listening to him as he belongs to the “downtrodden section of society”.



One more minister from Yogi government Jitin Prasada is also reportedly miffed over the transfers in his department. PWD minister Prasada’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Anil Kumar Pandey was sacked, while five other officers have been suspended over irregularities and corruption in the department. According to the sources, Prasada is upset and will likely go to Delhi today to take up the matter with Amit Shah.

