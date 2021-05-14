DA Hike To Be Announced For Central Govt Employees In June

The central government employees are waiting for the DA hike since 1st January 2021. And now, it looks like it is going to be further dealyed.

According to the National Council of JCM - Staff Side, the centre may announce a DA hike for central government employees (CGS) next month, (i.e.,) in the month of June 2021. The DA hike would be to the tune of at least 4 per cent of the basic salary of a central government employee.

Shiva Gopal Mishra, Secretary - Staff Side at the National Council of JCM said, "We are continuously in touch with the Department of Expenditure officials at the Ministry of Finance and the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) officials. The plans of centre has been disturbed after the second wave of coronavirus. So, everything has been shifted by one month. The DA hike announcement which was expected by April end or by mid May may now get shifted to June."

He further added that it won't have much impact on the central government employees' 7th CPC pay matrix as the centre has already freezed DA and DR benefit of central government servants and pensioners till June 2021. In March 2021, Minister of State (MoS) at the Ministry of Finance announced in the Rajya Sabha that DA and DR benefit will be restored from 1st July 2021. It is noted that even if the centre announces DA hike due since 1st January 2021 today but it will be restored from 1st July only.

He further added that, "As per the DA hike calculation, average inflation for July to December 2020 comes around 3.5 per cent that means the minimum DA hike that a central government will get is 4 per cent of their basic salary."

He added that, they have recommended centre to pay DA installments of the central government employee in parts if they are unable to pay the three installments of DA to around 52 lakh employees at a time.