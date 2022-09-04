Cyrus Mistry Dies in Road Accident Near Mumbai

Former chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry killed in road accident near Mumbai. Cyrus Mistry was the chairman of Tata Group, an Indian business conglomerate, from 2012 to 2016.

He was killed in a road accident in Palghar near Mumbai today. He was heading from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes. The accident took place at around 3.15 pm. According to the police, the accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river. At the time of the accident, three people were travelling along with Cyrus Mistry and they were injured seriously. All the injured have been shifted to a hospital in Gujarat. Two died on the spot.

Cyrus Mistry, a Civil Engineer from London’s prestigious Imperial College. He was involved in the construction business before he left it to join the Tatas. He served as managing director of his family firm Shapoorji Pallonji and Company and had served as director of Tata Elxsi and Tata Power.

