Cyclone Tauktae: Power Supply In Gujarat Hit, NDRF Deployed

The Cyclone Tauktae that made its landfall in Gujarat on Monday night crossed the state's coast close to the east of Diu, damaging several electricity lines and uprooted many trees in the coastal areas.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani stated that more than 2 lakh people were evacuated from along the coastal belt of Saurashtra and Kutch till Monday afternoon.

A total of 2,00,458 persons have been evacuated from 840 villages of 18 districts to 2045 safer shelter homes.

CM Rupani issued a press briefing stating, "As the cyclone passed between Diu and Una, there would be no disruption to any Covid hospital from anywhere in the state."

The cyclone took nearly four hours to complete the landfall process, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

44 NDRF teams along with 11 SDRF teams have been deployed across the state to face the effects of cyclone.

