Cyclone Tauktae: Hundreds Rescued From Barge

The Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) reported on Wednesday that 184 people had been rescued from the barge P305, which sank after Cyclone Tauktae hit the Arabian Sea off the coast of Mumbai on Monday. The INS Kochi and INS Kolkata were returning to Mumbai harbour with the rescuees. In addition, INS Teg, INS Betwa, INS Beas P8I aircraft, and Seaking Helos are still conducting search and rescue operations.

"The 196 personnel on SS-3 and 101 personnel on Sagar Bhushan are safe. Offshore Supply Vessels hired by ONGC and SCI tow them to safety. INS Talwar is also in the area, "the Defence PRO said. Today there is a decrease in cyclone intensity but heavy rainfall and wind rates of up to 125 km per hour are expected to continue, according to the weather service. The weather in numerous parts of Northern India has been affected by Cyclone Tauktae. In the coming hours, rainfall is expected in many parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi.