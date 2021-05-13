Cyclone Tauktae to Bring Rains to Karnataka, Tamilnadu and Kerala: IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that India's first cyclone in 2021 is likely to be formed in the Arabian sea on May 15. The cyclone, dubbed ‘Tauktae’ is expected to drift along the southeast Arabian Sea towards Lakshadweep and move northwest to form a depression.

“In view of likely Cyclonic storm formation over the south Arabian Sea around May 15, and its likely north-northwestwards movement, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at a few places over Kerala and Lakshadweep on 14-15 May and also over of Tamilnadu and south Karnataka on 15 May," IMD tweeted.

The IMD warned all the fishermen along the west coast against going into the sea because of the rough conditions and heavy rainfall. Those who are already out at sea have been advised to reach the shore by the night of May 12, it said on Twitter

The rainfall is likely to hit Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Goa and Maharashtra until May 16. Some predictions also suggest that it might drift towards Gujarat and south Pakistan.

The officials said that it is too early to determine which course the cyclone will take for sure. They warned the people living in those coastal areas to expect heavy rainfall and rough sea conditions over the week as cyclone 'Tauktae' makes its first appearance.