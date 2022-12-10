Cyclone Mandous Wreaks Havoc in Chennai, 4 Dead; Rainfall in Andhra

Chennai: At least four persons dead in Tamil Nadu after Cyclonic storm Mandous crossed the coast at Mamallapuram causing heavy rainfall in the state’s capital and coastal areas which resulted in loss of lives and severe infrastructural damage.

“So far, four human fatalities, deaths of 98 cattle and damage to 181 residences had been reported. Other details were being collected,” Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Saturday.

Cyclone Mandous made landfall crossing the east coast at Mamallapuram near Chennai around 9.30 pm on Friday night. The India Meteorological Department said that the landfall process of Cyclone Mandous had been completed and Mandous is all set to weaken to a deep depression and later a depression on Saturday.

Heavy rains lashing several parts of south coastal and Rayalaseema districts of Andhra Pradesh, Chennai in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. KVB Puram Mandal in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district on Saturday recorded the highest rainfall at 258mm due to Tropical Cyclone Mandous, reported ANI.

Several areas in Chennai witnessed knee-deep waterlogging. Squally winds have uprooted trees and thatched roofs in the state’s capital and Chengalpattu district.

A portion of the compound wall belonging to a private school in T Nagar collapsed and fell atop 3 cars that were parked ouside #CyclonicStormMandous #ChennaiRains pic.twitter.com/TCTNVclZEX — Poornima Murali (@nimumurali) December 10, 2022

Also Read: Telangana Woman Kidnapped from Adibatla House Rescued, Governor Reacts

The heavy rainfall with accompanying gusty winds have disrupted the Chennai airport operations. Nearly 27 departures, including nine international flights, were delayed since midnight. Morning flights also experienced delays in departures.