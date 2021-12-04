Cyclone Jawad: AP, Odisha and West Bengal Trains Cancelled

Because of the cyclonic storm Jawad, which is due to hit India today, the Indian Railways has cancelled 36 trains scheduled to depart on December 4. Trains scheduled to depart from Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Howrah (West Bengal), and Puri are among them (Odisha).

In addition, 38 trains scheduled to depart on December 5 and one scheduled to depart on December 6 have been cancelled as a precaution. On December 3, the New Tinsukia-Bangalore Express (22502) would depart from New Tinsukia and go through Kharagpur-Jharsuguda-Ballaharsa instead of Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam.

"East Coast Railway's Waltair Division is ready to meet the difficulties posed by Cyclone Jawad. We are in contact with the state administration, the SDRF, the NDRF, and other organisations. Our staff are on high alert and well prepared," said AK Satpathy, Divisional Railway Manager of East Coast Railway. According to the most recent IMD bulletin, 'Jawad' is expected to gradually weaken and travel almost northwards during the following 12 hours.

IMD in an official statement said, "It is expected to weaken steadily over the following 12 hours and travel almost northwards, then north-northeastwards along the Odisha coast, reaching near Puri around December 5 midday as a Deep Depression. As a result, it is expected to weaken further and continue to travel north-northeast along the Odisha coast towards the West Bengal shore." According to the national weather forecasting office, Jawad moved slightly northwards at a speed of 4 kmph over the west-central Bay of Bengal during the past 6 hours.

"Jawad was centered over the west-central Bay of Bengal today, December 4, 2021, near Latitude 16.2degN and Longitude 84.9degE, about 230 km southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 340 km south of Gopalpur (Odisha), 410 km south-southwest of Puri (Odisha), and 490 km south-southwest of Paradip (Odisha) (Odisha)," IMD said.