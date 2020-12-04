Cyclone Burevi: Thiruvanathapuram Airport Suspended For 8 Hours

The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport will remain suspended from 10 am (4-12-2020) till 6 pm tomorrow(5-12-2020) in view of a cyclonic storm. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded red and orange alerts in a few southern districts of Kerala. As cyclone Burevi is expected to make landfall across the districts of Kerala, the airport authorities have announced the suspension of flights for eight hours, said district collector Navjot Khosa.

Considering aircraft and passenger safety, the airport has been shut closed. "Passengers booked for tomorrow's flights are requested to contact Airlines concerned for revised timings," sharing a revised flight schedule, Trivandrum airport tweeted.

The state government has declared a public holiday in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki districts in Kerala in view of the inclement weather. The IMD has also predicted that these districts will receive heavy rains up to December 5.