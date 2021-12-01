Cyclone Brewing: IMD Forecasts Rains in Maharashtra, Gujarat

New Delhi: Starting on Wednesday, a low-pressure system off the coast of Maharashtra is expected to deliver rain to India's western coast, north Maharashtra, and Gujarat, while a low pressure over south Thailand is expected to emerge as a cyclonic storm over the east coast on December 4, according to the IMD.

A low-pressure system passed over south Thailand and the surrounding area on Tuesday and is expected to exit into the Andaman Sea by early Wednesday, bringing further rain to the already flooded eastern coast.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday that, "Thereafter, it is likely to move west-north-westwards and concentrate into a depression over the southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal by December 2 and intensify into a cyclonic storm over central parts of the Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 24 hours."

It is expected to continue north-westwards after that, develop much more, and approach the north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha beaches around December 4 morning.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected at many locations, with heavy rainfall at isolated locations, to begin over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and south coastal Odisha from the evening/night of December 3, while light to moderate rainfall is expected at most locations on December 4, with heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy falls at isolated locations, very likely over coastal Odisha and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations, very likely over adjoining interior districts.

Then, on December 5, light to moderate rainfall is expected throughout much of West Bengal and neighbouring north coastal Odisha, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas.

The IMD also predicted that the northeastern states will have increased rainfall activity on December 5 and 6, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, due to the remainder of the system's expected north-eastward migration during that time.

Meanwhile, due to a low-pressure region off the coast of Maharashtra, broad to widespread rainfall with scattered thunderstorms and moderate rainfall is forecast over Gujarat, North Maharashtra, and northwest and neighbouring central India from December 1 to 3.