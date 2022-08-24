CWC to Hold Meet on Sunday to Approve Schedule for Cong Chief Polls

New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will hold a virtual meeting on Sunday to approve the schedule of the election for the next Congress president, party General Secretary KC Venugopal said on Wednesday. Venugopal said that Congress President Sonia Gandhi will preside over the CWC meeting.

“A virtual meeting of the CWC will be held on the 28th August, 2022 at 3:30 pm, to approve the exact schedule of dates for the election of

the Congress President. Congress president Smt. Sonia Gandhi will preside over the CWC meeting,” Venugopal tweeted.

The schedule of the election for the Congress president is likely to be out next week. Amid calls for Rahul Gandhi to take the party reins again but uncertainty and suspense continue to loom over the party’s presidency conundrum. According to party insiders, Sonia Gandhi does not want to continue on the post.

Congress leaders have repeatedly dodged questions on whether Rahul Gandhi would take over as the next Congress President, there is also a possibility of a non-Gandhi taking over the post. Speculations are rife over who might be in the list of contenders for the top post.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is among the names making the rounds. The senior Congress leader had also met Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday morning, before she left for a tour abroad. Gehlot, who was in Gujarat today, said no one knows what would be the decision.

“There are reports in the media, but no one knows what will happen. Sonia ji has gone out of the country today, we met her ahead of coming here to Gujarat,” he said adding we should not speculate on it.

Sonia Gandhi will join the Sunday meeting virtually from abroad as she is travelling for medical check-ups. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are also accompanying her. The Congress chief will also visit her ailing mother before she returns to New Delhi, party leader Jairam Ramesh said.