Cuteness Overloaded: You Just Can't Take Your Eyes Off This Elephant Calf Video

More often than not, wild elephants enjoy playing with water. Now, a video of an elephant calf playing in a bathtub filled with water to beat the summer heat is doing the rounds on social media. The video featuring the cute calf is winning the hearts of netizens.

Susanta Nanda of the Indian Forest Services (IFS) tweeted a short clip of an elephant calf playing with water and the video has gone viral with over 15,000 views.

See who is chilling in this hot summer under the watchful eyes of mother pic.twitter.com/5yBhQYj73m — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 11, 2021

The video shows an elephant calf having a gala time in a bathtub. The video also shows the mother elephant guarding over her calf as the mini jumbo is engrossed playing with water.

“See who is chilling in this hot summer under the watchful eyes of mother,” Susanta Nanda's caption of the post reads.

The video has gone viral as several social media users have liked and re-tweeted the clip several times. The comments section under the viral video posted by Susanta is filled with positive adjectives for the calf.

The calf's merry time in the water has made netizens go 'Awww...' and the video has grabbed several hearts.