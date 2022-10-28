Curb Terror Financing to Tackle the Menace: EAM Jaishankar at UNSC Meet

Mumbai : Regretting the lack of response from the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday despite inputs from India, the global security body has not taken action in some cases because of ‘political considerations’. His remarks were in apparent reference to China which has stalled the sanctioning of UNSC on Pakistan-based terrorists in the past.

Addressing the UNSC session on countering terror at the site of 26/11 terror attack here, the EAM in his opening remarks made a five-point proposal for the global security body to consider in countering terror funding. He stressed the need for curbing terror financing.

1. UN should coordinate with forums like the Financial Action Task Force and the Egmon group

2. UNSC should function transparently and must pass evidence-based proposal or listings of terrorist groups

3. Global cooperation needed in dismantlement of terror safe havens, sanctuaries, and training grounds and financial and ideological as well as political support structures.

4. Need to recognise linkages between terrorism and illicit drugs and arms nexus

5. Need to find solutions to counter terrorist groups use of emeregence financial technologies for funding such as virtual currencies