NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency on Friday announced the dates for the All India medical entrance examination NEET-UG which will be conducted on May 7, 2023.

The second edition of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will be conducted from May 21 to 31, 2023, it announced.

The schedule for all crucial exams has been announced this year in advance.

The JEE-Main engineering entrance exam would be conducted from January 24 to 31, except on Republic Day.

The second session of the exam will be held in April and applications for the exam will be accepted from December 15 to January 12, it added.

This year as well students will get two attempts for the JEE Main exam. Candidates can apply at the official website— jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can apply till January 12, 2023 at 9 pm. The exams will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023.JEE (Main) – 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.