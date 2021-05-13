Cuddalore Chemical Factory Boiler Explosion Claims Five Lives

A tragic incident happened in Tamil Nadu. A boiler exploded at a Private chemical factory at Cuddalore. In this incident, five workers died and 15 persons were injured including three women.

Also Read: How Maharashtra is Protecting Tiger Habitat

It is said that more than 100 people were working at the factory. People who went to rescue them were also injured and admitted to hospital because of chemical spray. Police and firefighters were rushed to the spot and the injured persons were taken to Cuddalore government hospital.

Relatives of the victims alleged that the incident happened due to the negligence of the factory.