SRINAGAR: A CRPF jawan laid down his life and two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Bundzoo in South Kahmir's Pulwama on Tuesday morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police officer said, as reported by a news agency.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

Two militants have been killed so far, the official said, adding that the operation was still in progress.

One CRPF jawan was also killed in the exchange of firing with the ultras, the officer said.

An Indian Army spokesperson said two AK-47 assault rifles have recovered from the encounter site, a daily reported.

On Monday, a group of terrorists managed to escape during search operations in the forests of Verinag in Anantnag district.