Cross-Gender Massages Do Not Amount To Sexual Activity: HC to Delhi Govt

On Friday, the Delhi High Court told the Delhi government that cross-gender massages do not constitute "sexual activity." "Please don't insist that cross-gender massages shouldn't be done," HC said. It was considering appeals against the Delhi government's directives prohibiting cross-gender massage centres. "You ask your people to hold their hands," the HC continued.