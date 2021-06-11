Covishield, Covaxin or Sputnik V Which COVID Vaccine More Effective?

The Indian government started the vaccination drive with Covishield and Covaxin in January this year. However, later it approved Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine for only emergency use. Now, after all these vaccines, people are confused regarding which vaccine is better and more effective than the others.

Dr V K Paul, NITI Aayog Health Member and Dr Randeep Guleria AIIMS Director have clarified the doubts people are having over vaccination. Dr Randeep said that people should not judge the efficacy of vaccines by the number of antibodies getting generated in the body. He added that vaccines give many types of protection - such as through antibodies, cell-mediated immunity and memory cells.

Guleria further noted that the efficacy of the vaccines available in India is more or less the same. One must not wait for a particular vaccine, whichever is available in their area is to be taken, he said.

VK Paul explained that though some people go and get an antibody test done after vaccination, it is not required. He said that though some people go and get antibody test done after vaccination, it is not required to be done for the simple fact that antibodies alone do not indicate the immunity of a person.

He also appeals to not fall for the vaccine's efficacy before getting vaccinated, take the vaccine, which is available, and follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour.