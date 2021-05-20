Covid19 Victims: Families Can Watch Live-Stream of Funerals

Bengaluru: The second wave of coronavirus is creating a lot of problems for the entire world. The number of fatalities caused by COVID-19 has skyrocketed. The unprecedented spike in COVID-19 fatalities has left even crematoria across India, overburdened.

Recently a 37-year-old man died in Bengaluru due to Covid19 and as it is not safe for the family members to attend the funeral, the last rites were live-streamed on mobile phone for them to see. Only a couple of members were allowed to enter the crematorium and they made sure to broadcast everything for those who couldn’t.

As the situation is bad in India, travel has been suspended for the time being. And not just that, the families are not even allowed into the crematoriums. For those who died due to Covid19, their bodies are to be burned or buried very carefully. The workers at these places are also taking precautions. Amidst all this, the kin of the Covid victim is advised not to go near the body.

Even if the family members are attending the funerals, they are wearing PPE kits, maintaining necessary distance and other precautions. Sometimes a photographer or a videographer is hired to record the entire event, in case the family members are also Covid positive and no one will be able to go to the site.

In a heart-wrenching incident, a son had to watch the funeral of his father from the hospital as he himself was on oxygen support. The man’s cousin did the live stream from the crematorium.

Due to all this, the rate of services at these crematoriums have also increased. Workers at the crematoriums have said that even they need to bring in people. It is not easy finding a labourer who is willing to cremate the Covid bodies. They do not want to risk their lives. Plus nowadays, we need to take extra precautions while performing these last rites.