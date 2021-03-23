COVID19 Vaccine Update: Citizens Over 45 and Above Will Be Vaccinated From April 1

The centre has made a major decision regarding the coronavirus vaccination drive. Starting from April 1, everyone above 45 years and above will be vaccinated. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar shared the announcement and said that every person who is 45 and above should not register themselves for the vaccination.

There has been a surge in COVID19 cases in many states. Some states implemented partial lockdown. With the increase in the number of daily cases, it was a necessity that a decision is taken as soon as possible. The present stage of the inoculation drive was focusing on elderly citizens above 65 years of age along with those above 45 and with medical discrepancies. But now the government has decided on expanding the vaccination drive.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar added that this decision was a result of a suggestion by the task force. Based on the advice and suggestion given by the coronavirus Task Force and medical experts, this decision was taken.

As of today, there are a total of 4.85 crore people who have received the first dose of vaccine and a total of 80 lakh citizens completed the second dose as well. The drive started on January 16 and began with vaccinating healthcare workers and in a few days, frontline workers.

In Maharashtra, there were 24,645 new cases recorded. A total of 25,04,327 cases have been recorded as of today. Even in Kerala, the number was high as it went beyond 11,05,460 as of 23rd March 2021. With more number cases being recorded every day, it was also a suggestion coming from the state ministers to expand the age limit.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray as well requested the centre to start vaccinating citizens above 45 years. He even suggested starting speeding up the process and also increasing the number of doses given to states like Maharashtra. With the new phase of the vaccination drive starting from April 1, every citizen from every state of 45 years and above will be vaccinated.