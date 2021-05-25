Covid19 Update: India’s Daily Cases Count Less Than 2 Lakh For First Time Since April

Since the beginning of April, India has been reporting a high number of cases. The daily cases kept crossing the 2-3 lakh mark.

On Sunday, India recorded 240,842 new Covid19 cases. This was according to the last 24 hours data. Even the death toll saw a rise and a total of 3,741 deaths were reported. The 3 lakh mark which the country has been crossing for quite some time was fortunately not seen on Sunday. This was seen as somewhat a positive sign.

The Union Health Ministry has released the data regarding the number of daily cases. On Tuesday, India reported a total of 1,96,427 new coronavirus cases. With this, the total stands at 2,69,48,874. On the other hand, 3,511 deaths were recorded, with the total number of death tolls now being 3,07,231.

After a long time, there has been a decrease in the number of daily cases. Since April 15, this is the first time that India has reported less than 2 lakh cases. Along with this, 3,26,850 discharges or recoveries were also recorded. The active cases remain relatively high at 25,86,782.

In the last 24 hours, 3,26,850 patients were discharged taking the total number to 2,40,54,861. A total of 33,25,94,176 samples have been tested so far.

Back in the first week of May, it was reported that India records 150 deaths every hour. The country has been recording such a high number of positive cases and deaths in the last couple of weeks that it is way higher than any other country.

In April final week, India saw one of the highest single-day cases. During this time of need, India is being helped by many countries. It is either by the export of oxygen tanks, oxygen concentrators or other medical supplies. If there is even the slightest dip in the number of cases, it is good for the country as of now.