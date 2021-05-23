Covid19 Update: CM Arvind Kejriwal Extends Lockdown Till May 31 in Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the lockdown in Delhi will be further extended by another week. It will now be till May 31, 5 am. The CM came on this decision as the positivity rate in Delhi is coming down.

The positivity rate has come down to 2.5% and the number of daily cases being reported is also less. Delhi reported 1,600 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Since the people of Delhi cooperated, the cases are coming down, to further keep help the rate to decrease, it is necessary to follow these strict guidelines for some more time.

As of now, the officials are working to fill up oxygen cylinders, check the hospitals and ICU beds. If the cases see further fall, then Delhi can slowly start going back to a normal state. The lockdown cannot be fully lifted in one go as that will create chaos. So the Kejriwal government decided to do it in phases.

Also Read: RGV's Sarcastic Comments on Krishnapatnam Anandaiah

CM Kejriwal shared that the city has come really far and made some good improvements in the past couple of weeks. They cannot go back to increased numbers due to the lifting of the lockdown. It is best to continue this as the results can be seen in the dropping numbers.

It is not the time we become complacent. The numbers are dropping because everyone is following the Covid norms. We have to continue this way for some more time, added the CM. Since the people as well cooperated, it was possible to see this dip.

One week lockdown was announced on April 19 which got further extended multiple times. Now, this is the fifth extension and will end on May 31, given the Delhi government does not decide to once again extend it for another week.