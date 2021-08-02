Covid19 Third Wave To Hit in August: Experts

There are varied opinions and theories regarding the third wave which is said to hit India anytime in the coming months. India is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and there is a danger of a possible third wave of COVID-19 in the country.

The government is making all the preparations to handle the situation. We have seen how worst the second wave of COVID-19 was, so the risk is still there with the possible third wave. There was a decline in the number of coronavirus cases in the last few days but from a couple of days, the COVID-19 cases are rising.

In many states, where the Covid19 cases came under control are once again going out of hand. There are some districts in Telangana as well, where the cases are on a rise. Initially, the experts were saying that the third wave will come by late September and early October. But with the change in the situation and constant fluctuation in the number of cases being reported, the experts are also sharing varied opinions.

Some are still saying that the peak of the third wave will be in September-October, while some recent ones are saying something different. As of now, the number of cases in India has gone down to 30K which is a good sign and brings much-needed relief. But during the third wave, the numbers can peak up to 1,00,000 and even more than that.

According to a Bloomberg study, the country could see an increase in COVID-19 cases by the second week of August. The study referred to experts from Hyderabad and Kanpur’s, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). Mathukumalli Vidyasagar and Manindra Agrawal, believe the third COVID-19 wave might arrive in India as early as August.