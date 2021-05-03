Covid19 Relief: Indian Air Force Airlifts Oxygen Cylinders From Germany, Singapore, UK

The Indian Air Force brings much-needed relief amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis in the country by bringing oxygen containers from Germany, UK. On Sunday, the Air Force's C-17 aircraft airlifted four cryogenic oxygen containers from Frankfurt in Germany to Hindon airbase near Delhi.

The IAF informed that the C-17s airlifted two cryogenic oxygen containers from Chandigarh to Bhubaneswar, two from Jodhpur to Jamnagar, two from Hindan to Ranchi, two from Indore to Jamnagar, and two from Hindon to Bhubaneswar.

Along with the C-17, 450 oxygen cylinders from Brize Norton in the UK were also airlifted to the Chennai airbase in Tamil Nadu. The Ministry of Home Affairs stated that it is planning to prepare the aircraft to airlift more oxygen containers from Singapore.

"IAF C17 transport aircraft gearing up to airlift more empty oxygen containers from Singapore today. These containers will further boost oxygen availability in the country in view of the current Covid - 19 surge. The airlift is being coordinated by MHA," the MHA Spokesperson tweeted.