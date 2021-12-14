Covid19 Omicron Variant Cases Count Reaches 41 in India

Recently two new Omicron Variant cases were reported in Maharashtra taking the nation’s count to 41. Now the states and Union Territories are imposing more restrictions in order to get the situation in control.

Tamil Nadu's ban on public meetings for religious, cultural, and political purposes has been extended till December 31. The state would also prohibit the general public from visiting the beaches on New Year's Eve or New Year's Day.

CM Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi, on the other hand, has stated that the national capital is prepared to deal with the threat posed by the new variant. He further stated that, while such limits are not now required, he would be willing to impose them in the UT for Christmas and New Year celebrations if necessary.

On the other hand, according to data released by the Union health ministry on Tuesday, India reported 5,784 new Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest number in 571 days, bringing the total number of Covid-19 infections to 3,47,03,644. According to the Health Ministry, the number of active cases in the country has dropped to 88,993, the lowest level in 563 days.