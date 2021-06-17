COVID Vaccine Efficacy At Threat From Delta Plus Variant: AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria

Everyday questions are being raised regarding the efficiency of the Covid19 vaccine. It is either a new variant or a side effect that a person might have complained of, or something else that makes people sceptical of its efficiency. While most of the vaccines developed by different nations have been deemed safe and have been approved for usage, it is the new variants that are causing tension.

The Covid19 variants that were first found in India, have been named by WHO as ‘Kappa’ and ‘Delta’ respectively. World Health Organization (WHO) recently shared the news stating that these variants of the coronavirus have been named now. The question now is that what of the vaccine efficiency? Do these approved vaccines in India work against new variants.

Medical experts have raised concerns over this. AIIMS director Randeep Guleria on Wednesday, June 16, shared that the Delta variant may affect the vaccine’s efficiency. It is nothing to worry over as the vaccines approved in the country will work against them and this question is only about the level of efficiency.

The Delta variant is not to be feared, added the AIIMS director. Our focus is not diverted from the main goal. The priority is to keep the people safe and to prevent casualties. Giving the vaccine shots to the people and ensuring their safety is paramount. We need to see that no one suffers a serious illness.

Speaking of immunization, Guleria said that these vaccines will surely protect you. They will keep you safe and reduce the risk of serious illness or death. But it doesn’t make you completely immune to the infection. With this, even if you get COVID19, the effects will be less. You will probably be asymptomatic and recover really soon.

As more and more people in the country get vaccinated, it certainly helps reduce the daily number of cases. Although this will not happen in one go and will take some time. The aim is also to see a fall in the fatality rate.

The Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 has transformed into the 'Delta plus' or 'AY.1′ variant. A mutation in the Delta or B.1.617.2 variety, initially found in India and one of the drivers of the second wave has given rise to the new Delta plus variant. This variant is not of big concern as the numbers are less as of now.