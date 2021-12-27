COVID Vaccination Registration For Children On CoWIN Platform, Deets Inside

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that vaccinations for children between 15 and 18 years will start on January 3, 2022. Bharat Biotech’s covid-19 vaccine Covaxin has received approval for emergency use in children.

Dr. RS Sharma, CoWIN platform Chief said that the children in the age group of 15-18 years will be able to register on the CoWIN app from January 1. Those who want to take vaccine should submit student id cards for the registration process for Covid vaccination. He further stated that, "We've added an additional (10th) ID card for registration - the student ID card because some might not have Aadhaar or other identity cards".

Dr. NK Arora, Chairman of Covid Task Force working group, NTAGI, said, "Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is the only COVID-19 vaccine which will be administered, for now, to children in the age group of 15-18 years who will be inoculated from January 3. The estimated population to be covered in this category is seven to eight crores."

Know to register on CoWIN app:

Children who want to take the vaccine can register either along with their parents or separately.

Children can apply for using a Aadhaar card, if they don't have, they can register with their student ID cards.

Four members of a family will be able to register on one mobile member.

Children can also walk into the nearest approved centre for vaccination. The state governments will take a decision on this soon.