Covid Vaccination Centers To Remain Open Seven Days A Week In Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: A strategy has been chalked out to administer both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine to 100 percent targeted persons of the state by the end of December. Vaccinations are being administered at the Covid-19 vaccination center seven days a week. The Covid Vaccination Maha-Abhiyan will be conducted on 10th, 17th, 24th November and 4th December. The officers and employees of all departments have been entrusted with the responsibility of identifying the people remaining from the Corona vaccine and those remaining from the second dose and taking them to the vaccination center and ensuring their vaccination. In view of the innovations made for Corona vaccination in the state, instructions have been given to adopt effective innovation and strategy in getting 100 percent people vaccinated.

In the strategy, officers and employees of all departments have been asked to ensure systematic efforts for Covid-19 vaccination, so that no person is deprived of it. For this, a list should be prepared by identifying such people, who have not even a single vaccine. After this a list of persons who have been vaccinated should be prepared. A list should also be made of the persons who got both the doses of Covid vaccine. To identify all the persons, a list of families who have left the place of residence or migrated from their place of residence to another place should also be made. A list will also be prepared by identifying the families who have resisted the Covid-19 vaccination.

ASHA workers, helpers, self-help groups, village panchayat secretaries, Rozgar Sahayaks, kotwars, patwaris, teachers, salesmen of government fair price shops, MNREGA workers, members of cooperative institutions, forest guards have been entrusted with the responsibility of identification of families and ensuring their vaccinations. Responsibility has been entrusted to the members of the committee and their families. By making all these department wise plans, 100 percent people will be ensured to get the first and second doses.

Department-wise responsibilities have been given to ensure 100 percent vaccination of eligible persons with both doses. School and college students have been given the responsibility to make their families aware and motivated to get the second dose of the vaccine. The work of vaccination of pregnant women and lactating mothers will be done by the Anganwadi and ASHA workers of the Women and Child Development Department. Immunization of laborers and their families by self-help groups of National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and Rural Livelihood Mission will be ensured. Vaccination of persons living in remote forest areas will be ensured by forest guards and forest committees. The Transport Department will cooperate in increasing public awareness about vaccination through bus-stops and vehicles. Students of NCC and Scout Guide will motivate the families who are resistant to vaccination to get vaccinated.

Successful efforts to encourage vaccination

The vaccination strategy outlines the most successful efforts to motivate vaccination. Such efforts made at one place have also been asked to be adopted at other places. In Agar district, these successful efforts include innovations like establishment of vaccination center at Krishi Mandi, listing of persons who are yet to be vaccinated in Gram Panchayat with the help of self-help groups, etc., in Bhopal district declaring fully vaccinated market for administering second dose through special gram sabhas in the rural market areas by shopkeepers and their employees. Similarly, telephone contact for vaccination by teachers in Datia district, establishment of vaccination centers on paddy fields in Dindori, nomination of college students as ‘Mein Corona volunteer hun’ in Harda, encouraging people for vaccination through Sarthak Lite App”, Jhabua has also been asked to adopt innovations like creating a special group titled ‘Saathiya’ and motivating people for vaccination through it.

Daily review

Collectors will review the progress of 100 percent Covid-19 vaccinations daily. The concerned District Collector, District Panchayat Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical and Health Officer will visit such places where less vaccination has taken place and ensure necessary action.