Covid Vaccination for 18+: Private Hospitals Where You Can Get The Jab

The second wave of coronavirus has put the country in a panic state. Every day India reports a high number of positive cases with an increase in the death toll. People even critical conditions have to wait to get admitted as there are no beds in hospitals. Similarly, there is a shortage in oxygen cylinders and other Covid19 medical essentials.

The health ministry has been saying that Covid vaccines are safe and effective. Millions of people around the world have received COVID-19 vaccines under the most intense safety monitoring. Earlier, the Centre announced that vaccinations would be extended to the 18+ age group from May 1, 2021. Earlier, it was limited to 45+ individuals.

If you want to get vaccinated, these are a few hospitals where you can go. Apollo Hospital, Fortis healthcare and Sir Ganga Ram.

“Apollo continues to participate in the world’s largest preventive vaccination drive. Vaccines are available at limited Apollo hospitals @ for >18 from May 1. Pre-Registration mandatory on CoWIN app. Stay safe,” stated Apollo in a tweet.

The Apollo Hospital offers Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin at Rs 1,200 per dose and Covishield at Rs 800 per dose. Fortis on the other hand gives Covaxin at 1,250. Different hospitals will administer the vaccine at a slightly different rate.

Max Healthcare is also an option. “Max Healthcare is participating in the next phase of the world’s largest vaccination drive. Vaccines are available at select Max Hospitals in Delhi NCR for citizens above 18 years from May 1. Registration & booking on CoWIN portal, is mandatory for vaccination,” they tweeted.