COVID Update: India Records Lowest Positivity Rate Since 1st April

India has recorded the lowest daily positivity rate of COVID-19 cases after 71 days. According to a data update from the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, the country has reported 80, 834 new COVID cases, bringing the country's COVID positive rate down to 4.25 percent.

With the new cases, the total number of cases in the country has risen to 2,94,39,989. According to data, the COVID-19 death toll had risen to 3,70,384 with 3,303 daily deaths.

The number of active cases has dropped to 10,26,159, accounting for 3.49 percent of all infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has risen to 95.26 percent.

Over the course of 24 hours, the COVID-19 caseload has decreased by 54,531 cases. On Saturday, 19,20,477 tests were performed, bringing the total number of COVID-19 tests done in the country to 37,62,32,162, with the daily positive rate falling to 4.25 percent.

According to the government, the weekly positive rate went below 5% and was reported at 4.74 percent, and has been below 10% for 20 days.