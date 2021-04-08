COVID Spike: Section 144 in Bengaluru, Ban On Swimming Pools

Due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, the Bengaluru police have banned the use of swimming pools and gyms within the city limits. As per the order, 50 percent of the gyms are not allowed to function and all the swimming pools including the pools located in the apartment complexes are banned.

Karnataka state government has imposed Section 144 of the CrpC in the city and banned gatherings at party halls, apartments, and residential.

In the last 24 hours, 1,15,736 new cases were reported in the State. 6,150 new COVID-19 cases, including 4266 cases in Bengaluru's Urban areas were reported on Tuesday. Currently, 45,107 active cases and 12,696 deaths recorded in the state.