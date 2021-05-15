COVID Situation in India: Education Minister to Prepare Roadmap For Online Classes

New Delhi: According to a leading news agency, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will hold a virtual meeting with all state education secretaries on May 17th to discuss the Covid-19 situation, online education, and the implementation of the National Education Policy.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, schools and colleges across India have been closed, and classes are being conducted online. According to the current situation, the new academic session will also be held online. During the meeting, the minister is expected to review the current state of online education and present a potential roadmap.

Meanwhile, the Education Ministry is considering canceling the Class 12 board exams due to an increase in Covid-19 cases in the region, according to recent reports. The final decision is yet to be made.

Following a meeting with officials from the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, the Minister of Education scrapped Class 10 exams and announced that a final decision on Class 12 board exams will be made in June 2021.

Though final exam dates for CBSE are awaited, students are urging for the cancellation of board exams for Class 12 as well. A large number of students took to Twitter to demand that the class 12 boards be canceled. Students have asked to be evaluated like class 10 students using a unique criterion. The CBSE will announce results for Class 10 based on pre-boards, mid-term marks, and year-long evaluation exams.

Meanwhile, a majority of state-run schools have reported longer summer vacations and a break from online classes. Delhi board exams, which were to begin from May 11, had now been advanced to April 20. Haryana has also declared that students will have early summer vacations from April 22nd to May 31st. Rajasthan and West Bengal have also declared early summer vacations.

The government-run Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has also modified the length of the summer vacation, which will now begin on May 3rd, 2021, and end on June 20th, 2021.