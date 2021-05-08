COVID Second Wave: Karnataka's Last Resort to Break The Chain

As the Covid-19 second wave is hitting hard in Karnataka, the State Government on Friday decided to impose a total lockdown from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24. After holding a two-hour-long meeting with officials, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced the decision. He said that people are allowed to buy essential items from 6 AM to 10 AM.

All shops selling fruits, milk, groceries, vegetables, meat and fish are allowed to open during the four-hour window in the morning. All industries, hotels, pubs and bars will remain closed. Interstate and Intrastate movement of people would not be allowed, barring medical emergencies.

The Chief Minister said all public transport services, including the BMTC and metro trains in Bengaluru are not permitted. Autos and taxis (including cab aggregators) are allowed only for travel related to an emergency purpose.

Earlier, the government had imposed a COVID-19 curfew from April 27 to May 12. These measures will remain effective till May 9.

Patients and their attendants/persons requiring the emergency need for movement shall be allowed to move. Movement for vaccination and testing shall be permitted with minimal proof.

All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes, stadia, playgrounds, swimming pools, parks, entertainment parks, clubs, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls, and similar places will be closed. All religious places, places of worship shall be closed for the public.