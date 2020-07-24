NEW DELHI: In a horrifying incident, a minor girl who tested positive for coronavirus was admitted to a COVID Care Centre in Delhi, was sexually assaulted by another COVID-19 patient in the washroom. According to the reports, the incident took place on the night of July 15th at the Sardar Patel COVID-19 Care Centre in South Delhi's Chhatarpur.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal inaugurated the 10,000-bed COVID care centre at Radha Soami Satsang Beas earlier this month and it was set up in Chhatarpur to treat mild and asymptomatic COVID-19 patients.

Police said that the girl and the accused, who were living in the slum cluster here, were admitted to the centre along with their families. The 19-year-old-man who allegedly sexually assaulted her was arrested along with one of his associates and both of them have been sent to judicial custody.

Parvinder Singh, Additional DCP (Southern District), said, "We have registered a case against both the men under the POCSO Act and IPC 376 (sexual assault). The accused have been charged and taken into custody, but must remain in institutional care until they recover from the infection. We 're looking into the matter further."

The girl said about her ordeal to one of her relatives who is also being treated at the hospital. The matter was then reported to an ITBP official who told the police, an official at the centre said. The girl also accused another 19-year-old patient of recording the entire incident on his phone at the hospital.

A senior district administration official said, "We've made arrangements for everyone and CCTV cameras have also been installed. The ITBP cops are in charge of the facility. The SHO has a complaint, and two people have been charged. The police will file a report, and then the legal proceedings will take place."