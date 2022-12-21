COVID Not Over Yet: Centre Advises People to Wear Masks, No Change in International Travel Guidelines

New Delhi: ‘COVID not over yet’, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted after chairing a review meeting on COVID-19 situation in the country amid rising infection in other countries including China.

“In view of the rising cases of Covid19 in some countries, reviewed the situation with experts and officials today. COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation,” Mandaviya wrote in a tweet.

The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a high-level meeting with secretaries of health, department of pharmaceuticals, department of biotechnology, Ayush, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Rajiv Bahl, Member (Health) of NITI Aayog Dr V K Paul and National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) Chairman Dr N K Arora and reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the country.

VK Paul, the chief of the national task force on Covid-19 said the government is conducting adequate tests and therefore there is no need to panic. He advised the people to start wearing masks in crowded places. He also clarified that there is no change in the guidelines for international air travel yet.

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday issued a notification and asked the state governments to send the samples of Covid positive cases to INSACOG genome sequencing labs.

“ln view of the sudden spurt of cases being witnessed in Japan, United States of America, Republic of Korea, Brazil and China, it is essential to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track the variants,” the advisory from Union Health Ministry stated.

