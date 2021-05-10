COVID Lockdown In India: List of States, UTs Under Curfew
COVID-19 situation in the country is worrisome. The Centre and the state governments have announced corona curfew or lockdown like restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus.
Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi are the worst hit among the 10 states that account for 71.75 per cent of cases. Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Haryana and Rajasthan are in the top 10 list of states affected by coronavirus.
Here is the list of states and UTs where there are coronavirus induced restrictions.
- Delhi: The government announced lockdown-like restrictions on April 19 and it has now been extended till May 17.
- Uttar Pradesh: COVID curfew is up to May 17.
- Bihar: The lockdown started on May 4th and it will be continuing till May 15.
- Odisha: A 14-day lockdown has been imposed from May 5 till May 19.
- Rajasthan: A strict lockdown is in place in the state from May 10 to 24.
- Jharkhand: The state extended the lockdown-like restrictions till May 13. The restrictions were first imposed on April 22 as “Health Safety Week".
- Chhattisgarh: The government announced Weekend lockdown and local lockdowns are in place till May 15.
- Punjab: Extensive restrictions are in place in the state and the government has announced weekend lockdown and night curfew till May 15.
- Haryana: Lockdown imposed in the state from May 10 to May 17.
- Chandigarh: The government has announced weekend lockdowns.
- Madhya Pradesh: Janta curfew is in place till May 15 with only essential services allowed.
- Gujarat: Night curfew from 8 PM to 6 AM is in place and other day-time restrictions in 36 cities till May 12.
- Maharashtra: It is one of the worst hit states. Lockdown like restrictions have been extended from April 5th to May 15. Local lockdowns in district like Latur and Solapur have been imposed, and curbs tightened in Amravati, Akola and Yavatmal.
- Goa: A curfew is in the place from May 9 to May 24.
- Uttarakhand: The state government has reimposed several restrictions including night curfew. Curfew, imposed in April-end, has been extended in three heavy caseload districts of Dehradun, Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar in Uttarakhand till May 10.
- Himachal Pradesh: The lockdown has been extended from May 7 to May 16.
- Kerala: The state government has imposed lockdown from May 8 to May 16.
- Tamil Nadu: The state has lockdown from May 10 to May 24.
- Puducherry: Lockdown has been extended from May 10 to May 24.
- West Bengal: Strict restrictions are in place in the state.
- Assam: The night curfew was imposed on April 27 till May seven.
- Nagaland: A partial lockdown with stricter rules from April 30 to May 14 is in place.
- Mizoram: A seven-day complete lockdown has been announced in the state from 4 AM of May 10 to 4 AM of May 17.
- Arunachal Pradesh: Night curfew from 6.30 pm to 5 am for the month of May is in place in the state.
- Manipur: A curfew has been imposed in seven districts from May 8 till May
- Sikkim: Lockdown-like restrictions are in place in Sikkim till May 16.
- Jammu and Kashmir: There are lockdown-like restrictions till May 10.