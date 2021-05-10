COVID Lockdown In India: List of States, UTs Under Curfew

COVID-19 situation in the country is worrisome. The Centre and the state governments have announced corona curfew or lockdown like restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi are the worst hit among the 10 states that account for 71.75 per cent of cases. Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Haryana and Rajasthan are in the top 10 list of states affected by coronavirus.

Here is the list of states and UTs where there are coronavirus induced restrictions.