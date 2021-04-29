COVID Leaves Karnataka Gasping For Breath as Cases Touch New High

On Wednesday, Karnataka saw a huge hike in Covid19 cases. The state recorded 39,047 cases; the total now stands at 14.39 lakh. This has put Karnataka in a panic mode as with the increase in cases, the fatality rate is also going up. On Wednesday, 229 deaths were reported. Now the state stands at 15,000 death tolls. Out of these, Bengaluru city recorded 137 deaths.

Bengaluru reported 137 deaths, Mysuru 11, Mandya 9, Ballari 8 and Bidar reported 6. There are 3,28,884 active cases. Among these, 2192 are critical ones.

On April 25th (Sunday), this year, Karnataka reported around 34,800 cases which were the highest at that time, but now the cases are going up at an increasing pace. Among these, the most cases are from Bengaluru. If we look on the different side, the state has around 11,833 patients recovered and discharged.

If we talk about the country at large, India reported the highest single-day rise of 3,60,960 Covid-19 infections since the pandemic broke out. The total tally has reached 1,79,97,267, while the death toll crossed two lakh following 3,293 fresh fatalities, according to Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 1,48,17,371. With the continuous spread of Coronavirus, the active cases have risen to 29,78,709, comprising 16.55 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 82.33 per cent. The death toll stands at 2,01,187, the Union Health Ministry data stated.

Some 28,27,03,789 samples have been tested up to April 27 with 17,23,912 samples being tested on Tuesday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced a 14- day lockdown in the State starting from Tuesday night to control the surge of COVID cases. It is to be seen how the state copes with the situation.