COVID Infected Doctor Fails To Get Ventilator in His Own Hospital, Dies

Uttar Pradesh: A tragic incident took place in the town of Prayag Raj of Uttar Pradesh. A doctor who had been working at a hospital for decades recently succumbed to Covid-19 due to the non-availability of a ventilator.

The doctor had been treating patients at the facility for more than 50 years now. The doctor recently retired from the hospital in order to establish himself as a good doctor with his own private practice. But the doctor recently got infected with the coronavirus.

He was admitted as a patient to the same hospital after he showed Coronavirus symptoms.

With his infection turning worse, the patient needed to be placed on a ventilator.

Since the ventilator facility was already full at the current hospital, attempts were made to secure a ventilator at other hospitals, in vain.

But the ventilator facility was nowhere available making it difficult for the doctor to survive.

The doctor, however, at the hospital where he operated on his patients and worked for more than 50 years, passed away.