Covid Helpline Numbers To Find Oxygen Cylinders, Remedesivir in Bengaluru
The Karnataka Government call centre has given helpline numbers for oxygen supply & Remdesivir. You can contact this number anytime. This is the number - +918951755722. The call centre number has been set up today. This number can be shared with others. Send it to those who need it, shared the centre.
Only Bangalore patients can call them. Youn will need to keep ready, certain details for faster understanding and delivery. Call with all the below details to receive oxygen or Remdesivir. This is a Free cost service. Oxygen or Remdesivir will be delivered Free of cost on the same day at midnight.
GENERAL INFORMATION
- Patient Name
- Age
- Gender
- SRF ID
- BU Number
- Patient mobile number
- Hospital full address with Pincode/House Full address with Pincode
- Type of Bed patient admitted to
For Oxygen: In case you require oxygen, you will have to provide certain important details as well. Type of Oxygen required (TypeA/TypeB/Liquid Type) and how much exactly required. Remdesivir
For Remdesivir: These are the details that will be necessary when you are calling for Remdesivir.
- A prescription from the doctor for Remdesivir injection
- Number of doses as per doctor
HELPLINE / IMPORTANT NUMBERS
1. For BU number COVID19 beds, Remdesivir injections, Favipiravir tablets: (080-22113255, 8277864065, 8277864066, 8277864067, 8277864068, 8277864069, +91 8595894687)
2. Dr Prajna BBMP Kumaraswamy Layout: +919742911527
3. Yelachenahalli wards 185 PHC Dr Mamatha: +91 9980532244
4. Med Officer Dr Ravishankar BBMP Konanakunte: +91 9448343155
5. Krishnappa MO PHC Bbmp Kodichikkanahalli: +91 9743808301
6. Smitha Reddy MO PHC BBMP Begur: +91 9844130888
7. Banashankari BBMP Gynaecologist: +91 9480684154
8. Dr Hegde West BBMP: +91 9480683928
9. Dr Savitha BBMP yelahanka: +91 9480684570
10. Dr Shivakumar BBMP south: +91 9480973395
11. Dr Siddappa BBMP EAST zone: +91 9480684214
12. Dr Surendra BBMP mahadevpura: +91 9801750539
13. Dr Jayakumar BBMP COVID19 control Room: +91 9449673234
14. Dr Mahalingu epidemiologist BBMP: +91 80-73510552
15. Dr Venkatesh DSO Bengaluru district surveillance officer: +91 9482128840, +91 9480685370
16. Harsha ACP: +91 9663448599
17. Harshavardhan KAS Nodal Officer BBMP Testing n recruitment: +91 9902229213
18. Dr Suresh East BBMP, Director NUHM: +91 94806 83473, +91 98454 46455
19. Manjunath J Special Commissioner Assets Bbmp: +91 94806 83000
20. Randeep Joint Commissioner BBMP: +91 94806 83398
21. Sri Basavaraju.S, IAS, Special Commissioner (Administration): 22975552 / F22221280, addcomm.ad@gmail.com, adcomadm@bbmp.gov.in
22. Rajendra Cholan P, IAS, Special Commissioner (Health & Information Technology): 22975707, scfinbbmp@gmail.com, spcomfin@bbmp.gov.in
23. Commissioner Gaurav Gupta 080-22237455 / 22221286, comm@bbmp.gov.in
You can share this number with those in need. Karnataka is facing a difficult situation with a high number of cases and a shortage of medical supplies. In this case, everyone's trying to help in whichever way they can.