Covid Helpline Numbers To Find Oxygen Cylinders, Remedesivir in Bengaluru

The Karnataka Government call centre has given helpline numbers for oxygen supply & Remdesivir. You can contact this number anytime. This is the number - +918951755722. The call centre number has been set up today. This number can be shared with others. Send it to those who need it, shared the centre.

Only Bangalore patients can call them. Youn will need to keep ready, certain details for faster understanding and delivery. Call with all the below details to receive oxygen or Remdesivir. This is a Free cost service. Oxygen or Remdesivir will be delivered Free of cost on the same day at midnight.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Patient Name

Age

Gender

SRF ID

BU Number

Patient mobile number

Hospital full address with Pincode/House Full address with Pincode

Type of Bed patient admitted to

For Oxygen: In case you require oxygen, you will have to provide certain important details as well. Type of Oxygen required (TypeA/TypeB/Liquid Type) and how much exactly required. Remdesivir

For Remdesivir: These are the details that will be necessary when you are calling for Remdesivir.

A prescription from the doctor for Remdesivir injection

Number of doses as per doctor

HELPLINE / IMPORTANT NUMBERS

1. For BU number COVID19 beds, Remdesivir injections, Favipiravir tablets: (080-22113255, 8277864065, 8277864066, 8277864067, 8277864068, 8277864069, +91 8595894687)

2. Dr Prajna BBMP Kumaraswamy Layout: +919742911527

3. Yelachenahalli wards 185 PHC Dr Mamatha: +91 9980532244

4. Med Officer Dr Ravishankar BBMP Konanakunte: +91 9448343155

5. Krishnappa MO PHC Bbmp Kodichikkanahalli: +91 9743808301

6. Smitha Reddy MO PHC BBMP Begur: +91 9844130888

7. Banashankari BBMP Gynaecologist: +91 9480684154

8. Dr Hegde West BBMP: +91 9480683928

9. Dr Savitha BBMP yelahanka: +91 9480684570

10. Dr Shivakumar BBMP south: +91 9480973395

11. Dr Siddappa BBMP EAST zone: +91 9480684214

12. Dr Surendra BBMP mahadevpura: +91 9801750539

13. Dr Jayakumar BBMP COVID19 control Room: +91 9449673234

14. Dr Mahalingu epidemiologist BBMP: +91 80-73510552

15. Dr Venkatesh DSO Bengaluru district surveillance officer: +91 9482128840, +91 9480685370

16. Harsha ACP: +91 9663448599

17. Harshavardhan KAS Nodal Officer BBMP Testing n recruitment: +91 9902229213

18. Dr Suresh East BBMP, Director NUHM: +91 94806 83473, +91 98454 46455

19. Manjunath J Special Commissioner Assets Bbmp: +91 94806 83000

20. Randeep Joint Commissioner BBMP: +91 94806 83398

21. Sri Basavaraju.S, IAS, Special Commissioner (Administration): 22975552 / F22221280, addcomm.ad@gmail.com, adcomadm@bbmp.gov.in

22. Rajendra Cholan P, IAS, Special Commissioner (Health & Information Technology): 22975707, scfinbbmp@gmail.com, spcomfin@bbmp.gov.in

23. Commissioner Gaurav Gupta 080-22237455 / 22221286, comm@bbmp.gov.in

You can share this number with those in need. Karnataka is facing a difficult situation with a high number of cases and a shortage of medical supplies. In this case, everyone's trying to help in whichever way they can.