COVID Has Orphaned 577 Kids in India: Smriti Irani

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani shared that Covid19 has left as many as 577 children orphaned. The kids lost their parents to coronavirus, said Irani while talking about the state and union territories report between April 1 till date.

The minister added that the centre will do everything it can to ensure the safety of these kids and that they are taken care of. They will support the children.

She said in a tweet, “GOI (government of India) is committed to support and protect every vulnerable child due to loss of both parents to Covid-19. From 1st April 2021 till 2:00 pm today, the state governments & UTs across the country have reported 577 children whose parents succumbed to Covid-19.”

These kids might be in a vulnerable state now and some might even require counselling. National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) has prepared a team for the kids who need to be counselled. As of now, these children are being taken care of by the district authorities. Enough funds have been allotted for the children and there will be no shortcoming and their care.

A statement by the spokesperson added that the centre and states are working together and are keeping a check on the children. Funds are there to ensure their welfare. The women and child development ministry had a meeting with UNICEF.

The problem is that child activists are not ready to share any information. The women and child development Ministry asked many times but were never given any details on the number of children orphaned due to Covid.

It is important to move fast while trying to secure the exact number of kids that were orphaned as child traffickers might be on the move right now. Many are trying to take advantage of the vulnerable situation and carry out their illegal activity.