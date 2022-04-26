COVID Fourth Wave: Karnataka Tightens Rules, Check New Guidelines

On Sunday, Karnataka reported 60 new COVID-19 cases but no fatalities, bringing the total number of infections in the state to 39,46,934 and the death toll to 40,057.

In response to new COVID-19 concerns in numerous regions of the nation, the Karnataka government decided on Monday to make wearing face masks and maintaining social distance mandatory in the state.

After a review meeting headed by Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai, state health minister K Sudhakar said, "Masks should be worn compulsorily, especially at places where there is a crowd and in indoor places, social distancing has to be maintained."

Although no decision has been made on imposing a penalty on individuals who do not wear masks, those who are caught spitting in public will be penalised.

Passengers flying directly from South Korea, Thailand, or Japan – where a rise in cases has been documented – would be closely watched at airports, with their information and contact numbers collected, and they would be telemonitored at home, according to Sudhakar.

The minister stated that the number of COVID cases in Bengaluru has climbed somewhat, with a positive rate of 1.9 per cent, and that the situation in the district would be closely monitored.

"On 27 April, the prime minister will be holding a video conference with chief ministers and health ministers of all states, where more guidance and information may be shared. After that, we will hold another round of meetings here and further measures, if required, will be taken," Sudhakar stated.

The minister went on to discuss the need to raise the number of booster jab recipients, citing the World Health Organization's findings that unvaccinated people require greater hospitalisation and ICU treatment.

"People above 60 years are being given the preventive or third dose for free. Don't wait for the next wave, take the preventive dose and protect yourselves," he advised.

Covid Situation In Karnataka

On Sunday, Karnataka reported 60 new COVID-19 cases but no fatalities, bringing the total number of infections in the state to 39,46,934 and the death toll to 40,057.

The Bengaluru urban area had 57 illnesses, while Chitradurga, Dharwad, and Vijayapura each had one infection. In 27 of the state's districts, there were no illnesses.

Sixty-three people were released, bringing the total number of people recovered to 39,05,159.

There were 1,676 active cases on the day, with a positive rate of 0.72 per cent.



