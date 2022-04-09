COVID Fear: Centre Alerts 5 States In India Over Rising Infections

COVID is not over yet. India on April 9th reported 1,150 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus infections to 4,30,34,217. Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan directed the health officials of the state to take necessary actions so as to contain the spread of the virus. Rajesh Bhusan on Friday wrote to five states and Union territories (UTs) over the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in places where the cases are high. He asked the authorities in Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, and Mizoram to follow stringent measures to curb the spread of the virus.

"It is essential that the state must maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action if required in any areas of concern to control any emerging spread of infection. Testing and surveillance still remain important to track the virus, its spread, and evolution," Bhushan said in the letter.

He advised the health authorities to follow the five-fold strategy - "Test, track, treat, vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour".

It is said Mizoram and Haryana reported 814 and 416 new cases last week, respectively. A total of 2,321 fresh infections have been reported in Kerala last week, and Maharashtra and Delhi logged 794 and 826 cases, respectively.