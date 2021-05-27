Covid Fatalities At Least 3 Times More Than Actual Numbers: New York Times

The second wave of coronavirus has put the country in a panic state. Every day India reports a high number of positive cases with an increase in the death toll. People even in critical condition have to wait to get admitted as there are no beds in hospitals. Similarly, there is a shortage in oxygen cylinders and other Covid19 medical essentials.

Medical experts have said that the actual numbers are different when compared to the number that is being reported. The numbers only represent those people who took the Covid test and came out positive. We cannot tell anything as there might be thousands who are suffering but haven’t taken the test or been admitted to the hospital. Every day we see reports regarding people who died outside the hospital waiting to get admitted.

Now if we look at it, the death toll similarly should be under-reported and that the number is actually higher than what we think. A report in the New York Times shared that the actual death toll in India could be double what is being reported and that too we are talking in the best-case scenario. Chances are it could be triple too or even ten times the actual amount.

The NYT spoke with experts including medical officials before putting together, the research. The infection fatality rate (IFR); the number of casualties per 100 persons infected can be higher than the reports.

About a month ago there was also another news where Bhramar Mukherjee, an epidemiologist at the University of Michigan said that the numbers are being under-reported. The number of cases and fatalities is at least three times what is being reported. This is not just because we do not have the data of these people but also because the political leaders do not wish to share the details.

Looking at the IFR, the research suggests that the actual death toll could be 6 lakh deaths.