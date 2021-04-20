COVID Deaths In India See Alarming Rise

India is seeing a rise in COVID19 infections with almost 2 lakh cases being recorded every day. Yesterday over 2,59,000 cases were reported taking the total number to 1,53,21,089. With this, the number of deaths has also increased.

As there is an increase in the number of cases, the rate of people getting the treatment has decreased. According to the Union Health Ministry, as of now, there are over 20 lakh active cases in India. The death toll is rapidly increasing. The number stands at 1,80,530 as of today.

According to the report by ICMR, a total of 26,94,14,035 samples have been tested up to April 19 with 15,19,486 samples tested yesterday.

States and cities like Maharashtra, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu reported a high number of deaths. 351 were from Maharashtra, 240 from Delhi, 175 reported from Chhattisgarh and 167 from Uttar Pradesh. The total number of deaths stands at 1,80,530.

The increasing Covid cases have caused the situation to worsen in the country. The hospitals are also facing a shortage of beds and oxygen cylinders. Due to the shortage of ICU beds in hospitals, the country is witnessing an increase in the number of Covid related deaths.

Many deaths were recorded during the time that the shortage was reported. The situation doesn’t seem to be getting in control. Medical experts and other experts have said that an increase in the number of deaths is reported whenever there is a crisis regarding ICU beds.

This situation has caused a problem in many hospitals. Patients are now under the critical condition as they are not getting enough oxygen supply. Many hospitals have several patients in serious condition but not even enough oxygen cylinders for half of them.

The hospitals are trying to work with the number of oxygen cylinders that they have. It has reached a point where the hospitals are requesting to at least take the bodies away as even the mortuaries are full.