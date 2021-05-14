COVID Curbs Should Continue in Places With Over 10pc Positivity Rate: ICMR

The Karnataka government decided to extend the lockdown until May 24 due to an increase in COVID cases and deaths in many districts. If the lockdown lasts until the first week of June, there is a chance that the second wave of COVID cases will be reduced in the state.

Earlier, Dr Balram Bhargava, the director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said in an interview that restrictions should continue in places with a positivity rate of more than 10 per cent.

"We have been giving reports and inputs regularly to the government and the subject of lockdown extension is under discussion. We will review the situation by May 20 and give our inputs to the government," said Dr MK Sudarshan, the chairman of the state technical advisor.

The state reported 35,297 new cases of COVID-19 and 344 deaths on Thursday, taking the total number of infections to 20,88,488 and the toll to 20,712. The day also saw 34,057 patients getting discharged after recovery. Of the 35,297 fresh cases reported yesterday, 15,191 were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

15,191 new cases were reported in Bengaluru while 16,084 people recovered from Covid-19. Sixteen districts reported 5 or less fatalities due to Covid-19, Health Minister K Sudhakar.